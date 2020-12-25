Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -705.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Materialise

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

