Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 5,569,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 2,300,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,234.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 102,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.