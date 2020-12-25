MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) Trading 3.3% Higher

MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 81,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 80,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$40.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32.

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Company Profile (CVE:MXX)

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc provides horizontal and directional drilling equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Directional Drilling and Land Based Contract Drilling. The company als offers oilfield services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

