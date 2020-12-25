Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.30. 900,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,630,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

