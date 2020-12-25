Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) (CVE:MYA)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32.

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) Company Profile (CVE:MYA)

Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.