McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.30. McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 115,728 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.17. The company has a market cap of £30.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.