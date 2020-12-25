Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

