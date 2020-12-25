MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 603,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 303,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 259,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 203,163 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,090,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

