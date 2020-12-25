MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.68

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.68. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,980,344 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.35.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.46.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.