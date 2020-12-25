MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,889.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $96,889.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00134395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00665205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00163662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00350980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00095892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059711 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.