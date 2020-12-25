Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

MBWM stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

