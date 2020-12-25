Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

