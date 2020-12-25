Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $127,000 Investment in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Century Casinos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNTY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.