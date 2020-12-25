Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $206,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

