Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 20,000 GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPX. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 454.5% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 181,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

