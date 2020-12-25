Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,500 Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.35% of Magyar Bancorp worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MGYR opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.