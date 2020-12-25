Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $211,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

JKS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.11.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.