Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0056

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Mercury has a market cap of $557,479.21 and $861.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00135040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00684772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00164447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00360109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00100374 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

