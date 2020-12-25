Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $10.86 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Meta token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00668583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00162025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00358320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00098001 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,053 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

