Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.0880 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $134,906.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.95 or 0.02541102 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00023284 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,538,436 coins and its circulating supply is 79,538,332 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

