MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading Down 0.2%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 31,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 74,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.