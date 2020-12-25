Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,110 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20.

Shares of UPLD opened at $46.63 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.