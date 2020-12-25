MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $358.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average of $168.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,688.42 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.