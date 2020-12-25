MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 517,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 534,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a market cap of $150.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 299,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MICT by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MICT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MICT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

