Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MIME. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,179 shares of company stock worth $12,693,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 457.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 203,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

