Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.