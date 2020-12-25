MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,335 shares of company stock valued at $97,865,655 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $378.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.81 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

