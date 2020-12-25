Morgan Stanley Has $8.94 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of NMI worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NMI by 10.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 76,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,000,571.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.75 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

