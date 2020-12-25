Morgan Stanley Has $9.18 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,589 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

