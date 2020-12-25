Morgan Stanley Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $108.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.39.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

