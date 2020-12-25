Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Resideo Technologies worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 78.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 103.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of REZI opened at $22.49 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.