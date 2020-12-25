Morgan Stanley Purchases 112,916 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.63 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

