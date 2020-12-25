Morgan Stanley Sells 6,037 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.39% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 91,283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $39.16 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

