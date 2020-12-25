Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $65,004.98 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $65,004.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,276,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,693,386.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MORN opened at $222.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.03. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

