MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. BidaskClub lowered shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

