Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Up to $280.50

Shares of Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $280.50, but opened at $292.00. Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at $288.22, with a volume of 4,380 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43. The stock has a market cap of £270.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.40.

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

