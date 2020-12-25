MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,137. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.