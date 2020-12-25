Multi-collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00322816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

