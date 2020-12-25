Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Murphy USA by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 715.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA opened at $130.16 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

