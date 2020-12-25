Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading Down 4%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 955,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 512,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

