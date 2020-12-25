National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.93

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.90. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 28,506 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NABZY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.