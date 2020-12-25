National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.93

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.90. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 28,506 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

