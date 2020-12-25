Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Nautilus stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

