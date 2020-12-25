Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading 10.2% Higher

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) traded up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.49. 119,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 69,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

