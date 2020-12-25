Neoleukin Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,113 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,172% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NLTX stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

