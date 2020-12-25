Netrum Reaches Market Cap of $145,943.73 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 355.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 278.6% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a total market cap of $145,943.73 and $50.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 205.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

