NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

