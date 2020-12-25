Nevro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 320 call options on the company. This is an increase of 327% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $182.41 on Friday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

