New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will post $65.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the lowest is $64.99 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $73.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $271.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.56 million to $271.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.87 and a beta of 1.41. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

