New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Trading 5.1% Higher

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.65. 2,711,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,094% from the average session volume of 227,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPA. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.